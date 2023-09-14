Investment in Human capital, critical for National Development — Tullow

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept.14, GNA – Mr. Fiifi Enchill, the Social Performance Manager of Tullow Ghana Limited, says investing in human capital development was fundamental to turning the fortunes of every nation around.

He said solid education and all round moulding of the youth was imperative to enable the Ghanaian society to achieve growth and rapid socioeconomic development.

Mr. Enchill, was speaking at the “EDUConnekt” Seminar organised by the Youthbridge Foundation for tertiary students benefiting from Tullow Ghana opportunities

It was under the theme: “Investing In Human Capital: The STEM Job Readiness Journey.”

At least 400 STEM Bridge Club Ambassadors would be oriented and prepared for transition to the world-of-work, mentored on STEM careers and opportunities.



The beneficiary students would also learn the importance of Internships, the value of soft skills, CV or Resume Writing, communication tools and introduction to Free Certified Online courses to enrich their preparations and transitions to the world-of-work.

He said some 10 million dollars was being expended on STEM education and infrastructure under the 10-year maximization programme of the company, adding, “Six years ago, we began this journey to nurture the interest of the future generation of our country particularly girls in STEM.”

So far, some 6000 students and 150 teachers have been equipped in the STEM area, he added.

Mrs. Catherine Biney, the Effia Kwesimintin Municipal Director of Education, noted that only with quality investment in people that real outcomes that affected society positively could be achieved.

That ensured every citizen has the opportunity to earn a fair income, live a healthy life, and contribute meaningfully to society…”I firmly believe that an educated, healthy, productive population is essential to reducing poverty and achieving sustainable economic growth and prosperity.”

The Education Director said training and building capacities in science, technologies, engineering, and mathematics are therefore more critical today than ever before, adding that Africa could not afford to be left behind in this fourth industrial revolution.

Mr. Seth Oteng, the Executive Director of Youthbridge Foundation, paying attention to the needs of the Ghanaian youth was important to make a change in the current socioeconomic situation of the country, curb unemployment and violent extremists infiltration.

He stated that the global economy was changing with current jobs almost disappearing due to automation and new jobs emerging every day as a result of technological advances.

Mr. Oteng said employer demand for STEM qualifications and skills was high and would continue to increase in the future explaining that currently, 75 percent of jobs in the fastest-growing industries required workers with STEM skills.

GNA

