Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi confirms return to Black Bombers

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi has confirmed his return to the national amateur team, the Black Bombers after failing to join the team to the first qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal recently.

He told the GNA Sports that, he would be joining the Bombers for the next set of qualifiers in Italy next year in search of an Olympic qualifier for Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Takyi, who last won bronze in the Tokyo Olympic Games, failed to join the team the Dakar competition, due to differences with the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) over his demands.

He however stated that he was ready for the team and would join them for the next qualifiers.

“I am coming back to represent my country. I am going all the way to Paris for gold,” he stated in an interview with the GNA Sports.

Takyi, however refused to explain the circumstance leading to his exit from the team but noted that, the most important thing was that he was back to the team.

Takyi was Ghana’s sole medalist at the last Olympic Games and switched to professional boxing after the feat.

However, after some few fights, he has decided to join the amateur ranks once more for the 2024 Olympic Games.

GNA

