GBF Vice President calls for the sack of Head Coach of the national boxing team

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – Mr. Solomon Otoo Lartey – Second Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has called for the sacking of Coach Ofori Asare, Head Coach of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers.

This follows the failure of the team to pick an Olympic slot during the qualifiers at the Africa Boxing Championship in Dakar, Senegal.

Mr. Otoo Lartey told the GNA Sports that, the inability of the team to pick a place at the next Olympic Games during the qualifiers was disappointing, hence the need to make changes at the technical department of the team.

Coach Asare is the longest serving coach of the national amateur team.

“Coach Asare has been there for long and contributed his quota to the team, its time he makes way for another person to take over.

“He has been there for long. We need a new man with fresh ideas to revive the fortunes of the team,” Mr. Otoo Lartey stated.

According to Mr. Lartey, he would recommend Charles Quartey to the Executive Committee as the next coach of the team adding that, he has what it takes to reorganize the team.

“Charles Quartey is a competent coach and understands the latest trends in the sport. We would need him to take charge of the team.” He noted.

The Black Bombers under Coach Asare went to the Africa Championship with 12 boxers.

The team failed to grab a single qualification for the next Olympic Games in Paris France, hence the call for his exit.

However, the team would have another opportunity to seek for qualification in Italy next year.

GNA

