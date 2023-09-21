Obuasi Municipal Assembly acquires new van to enhance revenue mobilisation 

Obuasi (Ash), Sept. 21, GNA – As part of efforts to maximise internally generated funds (IGF), the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has acquired a brand new Toyota Hiace to facilitate movement of revenue collectors.

The acquisition of the 15-seater bus at a cost of GHC760.000 from the Assembly’s IGF feeds into its broad vision of scaling up development of the Municipality by raking in more revenue.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), at a brief ceremony to unveil the bus, said the Assembly took cognisance of the importance of maximizing revenue to boost the Assembly’s developmental drive.

“The Assembly for decades now has not bought any brand new vehicle but we know the essence of having a mini bus which will help in mobilising revenue and aid short travels by staff from the Assembly ”

The MCE said measures were put in place to maintain the vehicle to stand the test of time.

He appealed to the public to pay their levies promptly, saying that the Assembly had demonstrated judicious use of its IGF over the years.

“We have always made it a point to be accountable to the people through our various town hall meetings. What we have seen today is an indication that we have been using public funds judiciously. The people of Obuasi can help us do more by paying their levies promptly,” Mr. Adansi-Bonah observed.

He commended the President for empowering the Assemblies through innovative initiatives to improve revenue mobilistaion, adding that Obuasi had benefited from such policies.

He said the Municipality had seen tremendous development over the last few years and alluded to it his resolve to leave a legacy as an MCE.

Achieving this, he said, required the support of all stakeholders and called for collective efforts to drive the developmental agenda of the Assembly.

The MCE spoke about plans to transform the Assembly buildings and the landscape to reflect its vision to improve infrastructural development across the Municipality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

