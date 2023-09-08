NUA Sisters making global strides in Afrobeats

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 08, GNA – Ghanaian-Italian music duo Mel and Marsha, known by their stage name ‘NUA Sisters’ are already shaking the foundations of the Afrobeats genre and look like exciting and promising music talents that can propel the genre to greater heights.



Their unique style of music is gradually gaining traction across the world and has already graced some of the biggest musical stages in the world.



From the Afropiano festival stage to the 2023 Ghana Party in Park music festival, the song-writing sisters have demonstrated their versatility in Afrobeats as well as RnB and hip-hop combined.



The sisters have recently finished filming a reality show that showcases parts of their lives while growing up in the music industry with fellow musicians and reality stars. This is scheduled to air in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The seductive duo are poised for global takeover, and snippets of their ‘Return to Sender’ single demonstrate their potential for thriving in the Afrobeats genre.



NUA’s latest single delivers an uplifting and infectious sound that serves as

an empowering anthem for women striving for independence and self-sufficiency. This catchy tune ignites the spirit and encourages self-confidence and self-reliance.



The accompanying music video, set against the stunning backdrop of Ibiza, adds a touch of sensuality and allure to the song’s message.



With captivating visuals that capture the essence of the island’s beauty, the ‘Return to Sender’ video takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey that perfectly complements the song’s empowering theme.



The independent Ghanaian Italian sisters debuted their first song, ‘BadBitch’ on their own YouTube channel, reaching views of over 90,000.



NUA have produced a body of work in which they want listeners to appreciate the cheeky, jovial, light-hearted fun side of music, along with the notion of feeling empowered.



The sisters have a massive social media following, and fans can connect with them on their various handles (Official NUA on Instagram).

The newly released ‘Return to Sender’ is available across various streaming platforms.

GNA

