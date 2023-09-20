NSA Boss surprised at Shata Wale’s rant over concert dates

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), says he is “surprised” by Shata Wale’s latest rant on social media concerning his upcoming “Freedom Wave” festival.

Shatta Wale, in a recent live video, slammed Stonebwoy for trying to ‘hijack’ his “Freedom Wave” festival slated from December 20th to 25th at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This was after Stonebwoy announced his annual “Bhim Concert” also scheduled for December 22nd, at the same venue. But Prof. Twumasi, speaking to GNA Entertainment, said he was surprised by the events unfolding in the entertainment space despite ongoing talks with the management of the two Ghanaian artistes.

According to him, the management of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were happy with the dates slated for their concerts after submitting proposals to host their events at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He stated that the stadium was capable of hosting the two events, and they indeed have several events happening at the stadium during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Professor Twumasi said, “A request was made by Shatta Wale’s management, and no contractual agreement had been made, so I am surprised as to what is happening.

“Our legal department are still talking with the management of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, and both are happy with the dates.

“Our facilities are open to all Ghanaians, and we don’t give preferential treatment to anyone; what only matters is to meet our conditions.”

GNA

