Ayawaso West NCCE engages Ghanaians on ongoing voter registration exercise

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Sept. 20, GNA – The Ayawaso West Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has rolled out education for the public on the need to partake in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The move is also to urge Ghanaians, especially those who are aged 18 years and above and are yet to register, and receive their Ghana cards, to do so because of its benefits to individual citizens and the nation at large.

Mr. Edem Afeeva, NCCE Director, Ayawaso West, told the Ghana News Agency that the sensitization had began from Santana Market through Abelemkpe, Dzorwulu, George Bush Road, and Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, among others.

He said identifiable groups such as traders, hawkers, shopkeepers, artisans, and faith-based organizations (FBOs), among others, were engaged during the national exercises.

Mr. Afeeva said the ongoing voter registration exercise was a reminder of the rights conferred on Ghanaians who are 18 years and above and of sound mind to register to vote.

“As a sequel to the voter registration education, the NCCE officials also advised qualified voters to turn in their numbers on December 19 to elect their Assembly and Unit Committee members,” he stated.

Miss Emelia Diame Charles, an NCCE official, encouraged the public to take the limited voter registration exercise seriously and participate in the up-coming district-level elections in December.

Mr. Dominic Sarpong, another official, emphasized the need for the public to take part in the upcoming district-level elections to fulfil their constitutional mandate.

The NCCE officers said there was the need for all Ghanaian nationals to take national exercises such as the upcoming election seriously to choose competent leaders forr good governance at the grass roots for development.

The Electoral Commission embarked on a limited voter registration exercise starting on September 12 and ending on October 2, 2023.

GNA

