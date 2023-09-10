Nkwanta North NPP Chairman calls on aspirants to campaign on issues

By Patience Tawiah, GNA

Kpassa (O/R), Sept 10, GNA – Mr Elijah Takrim, Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Nkwanta North, has called on the parliamentary aspirants to engage in a clean campaign devoid of insults and mudslinging.

He asked the aspirants to campaign by telling people about what they could offer so they could vote for the best person to win the seat.

Speaking during a meeting with the aspirants ahead of the parliamentary election, Mr Takrim said, what the party needed was unity among party faithfuls and their focus should be on how to win the general election against the opposition National Democratic Congress come December 2024.

He said only one candidate could win the slot to represent the party and urged all the aspirants to rally support for the winner to wrest power from the NDC in the Nkwanta North constituency.

The three persons contesting the parliamentary primaries in the Nkwanta North constituency are; Mr Benjamin Munyum Nador, the 2020 parliamentary candidate for NPP, Mr Joseph K. Nayan, former Member of Parliament for Nkwanta North on the ticket of NPP and Mr Isaac Borrido, a Legal practitioner, as they pledged to run a clean campaign for the sake of peace.

GNA

