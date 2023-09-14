NCCE, Aburi Wesley Methodist Primary launch inter-house quiz competition 

By Emelia B. Addae

Aburi (E/R), Sept. 14, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the Eastern region’s Akuapim South Municipality and the Aburi Wesley Methodist Primary School has organised an exciting inter-house quiz competition.

The initiative was launched with the objective of promoting constitutional knowledge and generating student interest in gaining a deeper understanding of the country’s constitution throughout the academic year.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Alex Owusu Akyaw, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), highlighted the role of the NCCE in promoting constitutional awareness among the Ghanaian population.

Referring to Article 233 (a,b) of the 1992 constitution, Mr. Akyaw said the NCCE was entrusted with the responsibility of educating citizens about the fundamental principles and objectives enshrined in the constitution.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of encouraging individuals to actively safeguard the constitution against any form of abuse.

The programme was designed to align with the constitutional provision, focusing on equipping students with a comprehensive understanding of the constitution, promote their active participation in its processes, and empower them to protect it against any potential misuse or abuse.

Parents and other education stakeholders were urged to encourage students’ engagement with the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

This call comes as children’s involvement in the termly quiz is seen as instrumental in addressing fundamental challenges related to democracy and education.

“Democracy is relevant to our current dispensation because the constitution allows students to participate in decisions that affect them as well as promote individual knowledge about their rights and responsibilities and problem solving in national cohesion and nation building,” Mr. Akyaw said.

The student participants who were from John Wesley, Charles Wesley, and Susanna Wesley houses, were asked questions about Ghana’s fundamental laws and related issues.

Ms. Mavis Darzie, headteacher of Aburi Wesley Methodist Primary School, said the implementation of the termly quiz would encourage the children to be abreast with the provisions of the 1992 constitution, as better comprehension and insight into the constitution would go a long way to shaping their lives to become law-abiding responsible citizens.

Mr. Daniel Asiamah, Assembly member for Aburi West electoral area and volunteer patron of Aburi Wesley Methodist Primary School, donated exercise books to the student participants.

The NCCE also donated copies of the 1992 Constitution to the participants.

