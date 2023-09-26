Municipal and District Assemblies receive motorbikes for SOCO project in Upper East

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Sept 26, GNA – Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, has presented 164 motorbikes to the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Region to monitor the implementation of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

Out of the total number of registered motorbikes presented to the MDAs at a brief ceremony in Bolgatanga, the Nabdam District received eight while Bongo and Kassena-Nankana West Districts received 14 each.

The Bawku Municipality received 16, two went to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), while the remaining 11 Municipalities and Districts each received ten.

Mr Yakubu told journalists, after the presentation, that the motorbikes were intended for monitoring the progress of the SOCO project to be undertaken across the Municipalities and Districts.

He said the Municipalities and Districts were divided into clusters, and the number of clusters per Municipality or District depended on its size,

He said the clusters were earmarked based on the type of projects to be done, adding that the clusters had facilitators, who would use the motorbikes to monitor the various projects.

Mr Yakubu said the two motorbikes reserved at the RCC were also for monitoring, and further emphasized that the SOCO project was not political but intended to change the lives of residents in the Region.

Mr Gerard Ataogye, the Kassena-Nankana West District Chief Executive, who received the motorbikes on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the government for the initiative, and said the motorbikes would be used for the intended purpose.

The SOCO project is a multi-country US$450 million credit facility from the World Bank, which would be implemented in Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Togo and Benin.

Out of the total amount, the Government of Ghana was allocated US$ 150 million.

The project is aimed to provide support to the Northern parts of the Gulf of Guinea countries, which suffer instabilities owing to food insecurity, climate change, conflict and violence.

It was launched in Bolgatanga by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in November 2022, and implemented by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

A total of 48 Districts in the Upper East Region, Northern, Upper West, North East, Savannah and Oti Regions would benefit from the project.

