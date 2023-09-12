Mohammed Kudus strikes again as Black Stars cruise past Liberia in friendly

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – After securing a place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars of Ghana defeated the Lone Stars of Liberia 3-1 in an international friendly played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Three second-half goals from Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and star boy Mohammed Kudus ensured the victory for the Black Stars, who were very impressive throughout the game.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton made a few changes to the starting lineup, with goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen replacing Ati-Zigi in goal while Antoine Semenyo was preferred to Inaki Williams.

The Black Stars started the game on the front foot and were threatening in the opening minutes, but the Liberian defence kept them at bay.

It was a rainy day in the capital, and the state of the pitch did affect play, with both teams struggling to maintain possession.

The Black Stars first chance came in the 24th minute, but Mohammed Kudus’ free kick just outside the penalty box went wide.

The Lone Stars struggled to create any opening in the Black Stars defence, leaving striker William Jebor isolated upfront.

Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo should have given Ghana the lead in the 42nd minute but shockingly missed a one-on-one opportunity against Liberian goalkeeper Wynney de Susa.

The first half ended goalless.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the second half with much more intensity and broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute after a terrific strike from Nuamah.

Mohammed Kudus doubled the Black Stars lead in the 59th minute with a stunning strike in the penalty box after a beautiful cross from Ernest Nuamah.

The Black Stars were very impressive in the second half and played some good football, with fans cheering them on.

Mohammed Kudus could have grabbed his brace in the 73rd minute, but his header from close range skewed wide.

The likes of goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Ransford Yeboah were brought in later in the game as they aided the Black Stars control of the game.

Jordan Ayew grabbed Ghana’s third goal in the 82nd minute with a close-range finish after a beautiful assist from Jonathan Sowah.

Devine Roosevelt pulled a goal back for Liberia in the 90th minute, but his goal came late as the Black Stars held on for the victory.

