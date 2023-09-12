EC commences Limited Voter Registration

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has commenced the limited voter registration exercise across the country.

The 21-day exercise, which will run until October 2, 2023, will enable the Commission register new voters onto the electoral roll ahead of the December 19 District Level Elections.

The Exercise, which is in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution, is taking place at the 268 District Offices of the Commission.

It would afford Ghanaians who have attained the voting age of 18 years since the last registration in 2020 and others who are more than 18 years but could not register during the last registration exercise, to do so.

The GNA observed that the exercise had begun smoothly at the Amamorley Electoral Area within the Trobu Constituency, Ga North, at 0810 hours, with many people queuing to register.

At the Ablekuma North District, where the exercise was yet to begin due to network concerns, many applicants had lined up at the EC’s office in the municipality to get registered.

District EC officials say they are waiting for the signal from network providers. According to them, the online registration system would allow them to immediately identify double registration.

Unlike 2019 where the EC operated four registration machines offline, it is operating two machines online in this year’s exercise.

The officials told the GNA that they anticipated the challenge due to the online system but are hopeful that the situation would be resolved going forward.

Some of the applicants, including students in uniform, told the GNA that they had arrived at the venue as early as 0600 hours.

The Dormaa Central Municipality had a dismal turnout, with only three persons registering one hour after the activity began.

More to follow…

GNA

