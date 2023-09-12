GFA elections: George Afriyie files appeal against EC’s decision

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep. 12, GNA – Mr. George Afriyie has filed an appeal against the decision of the Election’s Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to disqualify him from the upcoming elections as a result of breach of conduct.

The committee after reviewing the vetting process of the former GFA Vice President said he could not meet the criteria, hence the need for him to be disqualified.

In response to the decision, Mr. George Afriyie requested for an unedited video of the vetting process of which his request was declined in accordance with the rules and regulations of FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

A statement signed by the Aspirant said he had further on filed an appeal against the committee’s decision to disqualify him.

“The statement of intent of appeal was filed on Friday, September 8, 2023, via email which included a notice of filing a supplementary case,” it said.

It noted that Mr. George Afriyie’s Legal team also faced some challenges whiles submitting hard copies of the documents to the Election’s Committee at the GFA secretariat.

“I urge all my followers and supporters to remain calm as we go through the process to reverse the arbitrary decision of the Elections Committee,” he said.

GNA

