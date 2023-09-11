Menuso E. P. Junior High School block begs for renovation

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Menuso (O/R), Sept. 11, GNA – The Parent Teacher Association (PTA), School Management Committee (SMC) and teachers of Menuso Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Junior High School (JHS), are on their knees for the renovation of the only JHS in the town.

The school, established in 1974, had its roof ripped up, cracks all over, with doors and windows broken, as well as bulbs and fans stolen.

Mr Henry Yao Soglo, the Headmaster of the School, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the school, said classrooms got wet anytime it rained, a situation that was affecting teaching and learning.

He said though the PTA agreed to levy parents for the payment of GH₵10.00 per child a term, it failed to materialise.

Mr Soglo, thus, appealed to philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to help renovate the deplorable block, for an effective and conducive teaching and learning.

The Headmaster said out seven candidates presented by the school for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the best aggregate was 18 with the worse being 28, giving the school a 100 per cent pass.

He said this was contrary to the 15 candidates in 2021 that churned out the best grade being aggregate 36 and worse 40, giving the school a 36.7 per cent pass.

Mr Soglo also appealed for at least fifty mono desks to cater for the 68 students at the school.

Miss Evelyn Tsekpo, the School Prefect, told GNA that they felt the intense heat of the sun, since the structure was short and anytime the cloud gathers, they must suspend lessons because the classrooms got flooded.

She, therefore, echoed the need for either renovation or new classroom block.

When GNA contacted Mr Sherif Issaka, the PTA Chairman, he confirmed the deplorable state of the school, saying parents had been tasked to contribute GH₵10.00 to help fix the problem.

He however, appealed to philanthropists’ to assist them since they were finding it difficult to get funds to renovate the structure.

Mr Baba Abdul Rahman, the Assemblyman for Menuso Electoral Area when reached by GNA confirmed the issue, but said he was yet to inform the Kadjebi District Assembly for action.

He said a seven-member team would be constituted to visit the Kadjebi District Chief Executive on the issue.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

