Building contractor appreciates gov’t for payment of debt

Fiapre (B/R), Sept. 11, GNA – A Fiapre-based building contractor has expressed appreciation to the government for payment of part of its debts owed to building contractors in the country.

Mr Dominic Kwame Agyemang, the Managing Director of DK Agyemang Company Limited, a building construction firm, also appealed to the government to endeavour to settle the remaining indebtedness.

This would enable contractors to complete on-going and some abandoned projects and also prevent shoddy works, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality on Monday.

Mr Agyemang emphasised the readiness and commitment of contractors to execute excellent work and complete it on time, but regretted that sometimes the delays in payments slowed down the execution of projects.

He said though contractors understood and appreciated the current economic situation in the country, the government must also do more to pay some of its indebtedness to enable them to resume work on some abandoned projects.

“We are all Ghanaians, and no contractor is happy when a project is abandoned, but sometimes we don’t have any other option”, he stated.

Nonetheless, Mr Agyemang entreated his colleague contractors to endeavour to avoid shoddy works,and try to find alternative funding to complete for use some of the abandoned projects, especially those in the health and education sectors.

Education and health, he indicated, remained critical components of national development, saying “when we abandon some of these critical projects, it’s our women and children who suffer in the long run.

” Mr Agyemang said he was hopeful the government would listen, consider and address the immediate concerns of contractors to enable them to execute quality work. He promised to complete on-going work on the Kunsu Agenda 111 hospital, Duayaw-Nkwanta

Serwaa Kesse Girls Dormitory and the Fiapre market projects being executed by his company.

Other development projects being executed by the construction firm include the Fiapre market, Three-unit classroom block for the Fiapre Ahmadiyya basic school and the 12-unit classroom block storey building for the Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School at Fiapre.

During a visit to some of the project sites, the GNA sighted construction works were steadily progressing on the projects.

