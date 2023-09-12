Limited Voters registration starts in Okaikwei North with high turnout

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – The Electoral Commission’s Limited Voters Registration exercise kicked off on Tuesday in the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, with a large turnout.

The exercise began at exactly 0800 hours with about 140 people already seated in queues.

The queues were divided into two sections, with Okaikwei North Constituency having about 100 people and Okaikwei Central Constituency with 40 people.

Mrs Eunice Yeboah Quaye, Municipal Electoral Officer for Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, told the Ghana News Agency that as of 0910 hours, only six people had registered due to network issues at the start of the exercise.

She anticipated a much higher turnout, which might lead to pressure, because the exercise was held at a specific location within the Municipality, as opposed to the 2020 voter registration, which was conducted at multiple places within the Municipality.

Mrs Quaye indicated that there was a Patrol Team from Tesano and Achimota Police Commands to provide security and to ensure the exercise runs smoothly.

She said some people would not have to wait long in the queue before they are attended to due to their peculiar conditions.

These included the aged, pregnant women, lactating mothers, persons with disabilities, and students.

The GNA observed that most applicants were young people.

Mrs Quaye noted that this was due to the registration process’s goal of capturing persons who had recently turned 18 years old.

She emphasized that those who were not residents of the Okaikwei North Municipality should not attempt to register at the Assembly because that centre was exclusively for residents of the Municipality.

She added that minors and foreigners do not qualify to register and could be prosecuted if they attempt to do so.

“The exercise would last for 21 days with weekends inclusive. It starts at 8 am and closes at 5 pm each day. People should take advantage of it and get registered. If they wait till the last minute, they do so at their own peril.

“If you are not a registered voter, automatically you cannot vote in the upcoming District Assembly and Unit Committee elections. So it is important that once you qualify, you come and register,” she advised.

Ms Vera Wussah Djamnakie, a student from Accra Girls Senior High School, said she came to the registration centre at 0700 hours and waited for about 30 minutes before the Electoral Commission officials came to set up the place.

She said she was called to the registration table after 0800 hours but spent about 20 minutes finishing the process because of a network challenge.

“Some people qualify but they do not want to come and register because they think they will waste their time. But this is not time-wasting. So, I will encourage all of them to come and register,” Ms Djamnakie said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

