Bulgaria: Large Investment Project Near Sozopol to Build Pharmaceutical Factory, Farm and Tourist Facilities

Sofia, Sept 12 (BTA/GNA) – The start of a large investment project, worth over BGN 40 million, for the building of a pharmaceutical factory, an herb farm and a tourist complex was given in the village of Zidarovo, Sozopol Municipality, the municipality’s press centre said Tuesday.

The Vedra Land investment project is of the pharmaceutical company Vedra International and the manufacturer Terra Pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceutical factory will produce products derived from the region’s natural resources. It will be the first stage in the establishment of the complex and has already been granted a building permit.

In addition to the production facility at Vedra Land, it is planned to create an economic complex where more than 60 species of herbs and medicinal plants will be cultivated, as well as fruit trees and dairy animals. There are also plans to build a large event centre of nearly 1,000 square metres to host scientific events for the medical and pharmaceutical community, as well as a mini golf course to attract domestic and foreign tourists and special guests.

More than 200 people are expected to work on all phases of the project.

The symbolic groundbreaking ceremony will be on September 18.

