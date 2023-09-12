EC limited voter registration takes off smoothly in Hohoe despite glitches

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Sept. 12, GNA – The Electoral Commission’s (EC) nationwide limited voter registration exercise has begun at the Hohoe Municipal office of the Commission despite technical glitches that rocked the process.

Camera malfunction and kits not responding delayed the exercise even though 10 applicants in a queue reported at 0800hours.

The first voter identity card was issued at 1020 hours to a 20-year-old new voter.

Ms Perpetual Nana Yaa Adzalo, after receiving her voter identity card told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), “it feels good to have a voter card.”

She said she arrived at the Centre at 0800 hours.

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, the Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, noted that the processes had been smooth after the glitches were resolved.

He said the Commission had agreement with the political parties with regard to busing new voters to the Centre in order for adequate preparations to be made.

As at midday, a total of nine new voters had been issued voter cards.

Mr Kitsi Richard, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) representative at the Centre, said as a result of the hitches, the processes had been slow.

He alleged that with the hitches, it showed that the Commission was not prepared for the exercise.

Mr Emmanuel Ugwu, New Patriotic Party (NPP) representative, described the hitches as unexpected and nothing to do with inadequate preparations were made.

He said he believed the process would pick up.

The Agency has also observed that few people turned up for the exercise and this could be as a result of downpour in the Municipality.

The exercise is expected to end on Monday, October 2, 2023.

