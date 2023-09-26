Limited registration,1,610 persons registered at Bia East in two weeks

By Alex Baah Boadi,

Adabokrom (WN/R), Sept 26, GNA – A total of 1,610 people have been registered at the Bia East district office of the Electoral commission in thirteen days of the ongoing limited registration exercise.

Madam Margaret Asiedu, Bia East district electoral officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that 492 persons used the Ghana card to register, while 1,113 used the guarantor’s system with five persons using passport to register.

She explained that network failure within the first two days of the exercise was a challenge but that they were advised to go offline, which helped to change the situation and added that the exercise had been ongoing smoothly thereafter.

She continued that persons suspected to be minors were asked to go back and advised parents not to allow their wards, who were less than 18 years to be registered.

She lauded the conduct of party agents so far and asked them to continue for a successful exercise.

