Limited Registration Exercise: New registrants express frustration about process

By Simon Agbovi, GNA

Kasoa (C/R), Sept 16, GNA – The youth seeking to register for the voter identification card in the ongoing limited registration exercise have called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to open more electoral centres to ease pressure.

Some registrants, who visited the centre since the beginning of the exercise, said they were yet to be registered due to long queues at the centre at Awutu Senya East district office of the EC.

The new registrants, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the delay in the process was frustrating and that they wished the EC opened additional centres to ease the pressure.

Some said they had been to the centre three consecutive days without being registered and recounted how transportation cost had been a major challenge going back and forth the centre.

Awutu Senya East Municipal Director of the EC, Mr. Dominic Agbanu, confirmed that the process had challenges initially and that they were able to register a little over 50 on the first day and above 100 on the second day.

It was, however, resolved on the third day he noted and hoped it continued to speed the process which had so far been smooth.

