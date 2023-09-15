Labourer granted GH₵150,000.00 bail over robbery

By Emelia Nkrumah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to a 24-year-old labourer who allegedly robbed a footballer of his Tecno Spark 4 mobile phone valued at GH609.00.

Kennedy Osei, aka “Obelle” was charged with robbery. He pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah admitted Osei to bail in the sum of GH₵150,000.00, with four sureties.

It directed that two of the sureties should be justified with a landed property.

The case has been adjourned to October 19, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Clement Takyi, prosecuting told the Court that the complainant, a footballer, lived in Nungua Odikrom, while Osei was a resident of Nungua Ravico.

According to the prosecution, on August 19, 2023, at 1200 hours, the complainant was returning from a trip when Osei attacked him with a cutlass and robbed him of his Tecno Spark 4 mobile phone.

Osei was arrested for a similar offence on September 5, 2023, and the complainant identified him as the culprit.

The prosecution said Osei admitted to the crime in his investigation caution statement.

