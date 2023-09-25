“It will be total failure if we don’t win the league title and FA Cup” — Nurudeen

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen says it will be a total disaster if they fail to win the league title and FA Cup at the end of the season.

The midfield sensation delivered a stunning performance in their first home game of the season as they beat Nsoatreman 1-0, and he also picked up the Man-of-the-Match award.

According to Nurudeen, who missed the majority of last season due to injury, it was a good feeling to be back in action for the Phobians and most importantly, to secure their first win of the season.

Nurudeen stated that their target for the season was to win the double, especially after a disappointing outing last season.

“Our ultimate goal is to take the league trophy and the FA Cup. If we don’t take it, it is a total failure because you can see the work that the Board Chairman has done by bringing in new players and giving us the basic things we need.

“We are in Pobiman and living well. With all this, and we don’t win the league title, and the FA Cup is a total failure and disaster,” he said at the post-match presser.

When asked about the team’s performance against Nsotreman FC, Nurudeen said,

“It wasn’t a bad game. Last week we went to Tamale and lost, and we were a little bit down, but we came back to the drawing board, and the coach encouraged us to come for a win in this match, and we did.

“It was a must-win for the team, and we won. We should have scored more, but we squandered lots of chances,” he said.

Accra Hearts of Oak would face Bofoakwa Tano in their week-three encounter scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

GNA

