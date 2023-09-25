Akatsi South: Assembly member offers free NHIS service to residents  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Sept. 25, GNA- Over 200 residents in the Tatorme-Fiato electoral area in the Akatsi South Municipality have participated in the registration and renewal of their National Health Insurance cards.

The free exercise, which was supervised by officials from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) at Akatsi, saw residents converging at the Municipal Assembly Hall on Tuesday in their numbers for the exercise.

Mr Edward Doe Adade, the Assembly member for Tatorme Fiato Electoral Area, who organised the exercise, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency it was his desire to ensure his electorates benefitted from the government’s health insurance policy which existed for years.

He said apart from paying for the insurance scheme for his people, he also brought development projects such as the provision of potable drinking water to his people.

Mr Adade, who is also a member of the Justice and Security Sub-Committe of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly, said he also extended electrification projects and the provision of streetlight to his electoral area, while focusing on education, security, among others to improve the standard of living in the area.

He promised to sustain the exercise to ensure the well-being of his community members.

Some beneficiaries told the GNA after their registration that they were not expecting a gesture from their assembly member.

Bless Ahiagbe, a beneficiary from Akatsi Agbanukope, was full of praise for the Assemblyman for his benevolence that had enabled them to be part of the scheme.

Some residents outside the electoral area also took part in the exercise.

