International musician donates violin to Ghana National Symphony Orchestra

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept.11, GNA— Mr Brendan Taaffe, Director, Turtle Dove Harmony, a musical camp, has donated a violin worth $25,000 to the Ghana National Symphony Orchestra.

The donation, he said, formed part of his contribution to Ghana’s music and to deepen relations with the industry.

He made the kind gesture on Sunday at the International Singing Camp Concert 2023 organised by the Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong-Akuapem.

The event was in commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the College and was graced by both local and international singing groups from Ghana, England and Scotland.

Mr Taaffe said Ghana’s richness in music, dance, culture and hospitality informed his decision to make his first ever visit to the country.

He said the donation would not only deepen relations with Ghana but also allow Ghanaian musicians to experience a diversity of music, including the Western music.

Mr Taaffe said he would carry back home with him valuable lessons from Ghana’s hospitality and dance abilities.

Mr Isaac Annoh, Director and Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, thanked Mr Taaffe for the gift and said it would improve their performances, especially during collaborations with international performers.

“We usually get international violinists coming to Ghana, but they struggle to get the instrument to perform with. The donation has come to solve that problem. Every year, we get international collaborations, and this instrument will enhance such collaborations,” he said.

The instrument would be well maintained and put to good use, he said and called on the benevolent and music loin society to come to their aid with more of such and other instruments to enhance their performances.

The Rt Reverend Professor J.O.Y Mante, Moderator, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, who graced the occasion, said music was a powerful tool that fostered unity, eschewed conflict, and accelerated development and advised Ghanaians to sing more and talk less.

“I think if in this world, we sing more, we’d have fewer problems. Sometimes, we talk more and criticize a lot more but maybe if we could sing a lot more, Ghana and the world would have less problems,” he said.

He applauded the talented performers and urged them to continually improve their craft and deepen relations with Ghana.

The atmosphere was lit up with scintillating performances from the Harmonious Chorale, Grace Children’s Choir and the International Singing Camp.

The overjoyed audience could not hold themselves back as they danced and sang their hearts out as the performances went on.

GNA

