“I am committed to the ideals of the founding fathers of the NPP” — Alan

By Benjamin A. Commey, GNA

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the breakaway presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he remains committed to the ideals of the founding fathers of the party.

Mr Kyerematen, on Monday, announced that he was resigning from the governing NPP with immediate effect, to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate.

According to him, his services and contributions to the Party were not appreciated, adding that his continuous stay in the Party would “create further tension and division.”

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.” Mr Kyerematen said at a news conference, in Accra.

He added that: “To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new Movement for Change in Ghana. The brand logo for the Movement is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolises change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader.”

However, the former Trade Minister insisted he remained committed to the ideals of the Party, adding, his resignation was to save the NPP from the risk of going into opposition.

“I wish to use this opportunity to assure the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party that I still cherish my relationship with you, and I am committed to the ideals of the founding fathers of the Party,” he said.

“My decision to contest as an Independent Candidate will not destroy the Party, but rather provide the Party an opportunity to participate in a Government of National Unity in the future and avoid the risk of going into opposition with no dividends, in what arguably will be a difficult general election in 2024. You can vote for your preferred choice of NPP Parliamentary Candidate and vote for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen in the Presidential elections in December 2024, to become the sixth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana.”

Mr Alan Kyerematen was among 10 presidential aspirants who contested in the NPP’s Super Delegates Conference, in August 2023. He came third, polling 95 votes out of over 900 votes.

