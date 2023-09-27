GPCC Vice President calls for faithfulness and truthfulness 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Sep. 27, GNA-The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on Ghanaians to be faithful and truthful to each other to ensure the rapid development of the nation.

“Faithfulness and truthfulness are key to national development hence, we must ensure that we remain faithful and truthful in everything that we do to promote national progress,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at this year’s Founder’s Day celebration of the church at Achimota, in Accra, on Wednesday.

He said materialism seemed to be taking the better part of some Ghanaians making them to engage in all sorts of undignified activities that militated against the nation’s forward march.

The First Vice President said God in His own wisdom gave everybody a talent because he knew that at any time, the talent would be needed for the people he created.

He added that God gave the talent through His grace and whoever had it had to use it to faithfully serve mankind.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih expressed regret at indiscipline, absenteeism and pilfering in the workplace, saying employees now tend to abuse the opportunities given them.

“Even people with their own private businesses are not faithful to others including clients and sometimes even to themselves,” he said.

He therefore charged Ghanaians to serve faithfully their employers, the church, the community and the country.

