Avenor Traditional Council launches 2023 Edition of ‘Avenor Tutudoza’  

Akatsi (V/R) Sept. 27, GNA -The Chiefs and People of Avenor Traditional Area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have launched the fourth edition of their annual Avenor Tutudoza.

This year’s festival has the theme “Empowering the Youth of Avenor for Holistic Community Development and Transformation.”

The festival aims to bring more development to the area through youth empowerment.

Torgbui Ahiamadorwu Godome Ill, the Dufia (Chief) of Live, in a statement delivered on behalf of Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, called on all chiefs and people of Avenor to unite for development.

“It is difficult to initiate a venture, but it is more difficult to keep such a venture running, ” he said.

Torgbui Tali Gafatsi lll, Chief of Agbedrafor and Chairman of the Festival Central Planning Committee, in a welcome address, explained that the festival was not for chiefs, natives, and elders of Avenor alone, but for “all the good people living in Avenor and beyond.”

He outlined some achievements over the years since the introduction of the rebranded festival.

Some of the achievements are the rebranding and marketing of Avenor, the attraction of investors and tourists to boost economic activities, and the ongoing Avenor Traditional Council Office Complex project located at Avenorpeme, and others.

“I want to disclose that the festival Planning Committee have prepared an estimated budget of GHS 150,000 toward the celebration of this year’s festival.”

Torgbui Tali appealed to all to contribute, in their various capacities, for yet another successful and memorable festival.

The festival is slated for Saturday, November 25, being the grand Durbar.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South, and Mr Martin Kofitse Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Area, who also witnessed the ceremony, pledged to support the ceremony in cash and kind.

Other activities lined up to climax this year’s festival include a children’s durbar, youth forum and an exhibition week, health walk, pilgrimage to Datsutagba, paying of homage to Togbuiga at Avenorpeme; and a nondenominational thanksgiving service.

Meanwhile, the Avenor Traditional Council has placed a ban on mass gatherings and noise-making from November 13 to 27.

