Government urged to assign Architects to MMDAs 

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Sept. 28, GNA – Mr Foster Osae-Akonnor, the President of the Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA), has called on the government to review local government laws to mandatorily assign Architects to various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) nationwide.

This, he said, would ensure proper coordination and implementation of infrastructural projects meant to benefit the people in the various Assemblies.

He made the call during a town hall meeting, at Sefwi-Wiawso, the Western North Regional capital, as part of activities to mark the Institute’s 60th anniversary celebration on the theme: “Architects and the community.”

The meeting brought together representatives from the Lands Commission, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors, their Planning Officers, Works Engineers, and traditional authorities, among others.

Mr Osae-Akonnor said most laws governing infrastructural development were not being enforced because there were no professionals to ensure their implementation.

“Professionals would be well placed for effective planning, and supervision of the infrastructural development aspect of MMDAs’ mandates, so it will be appropriate to have Architects assigned to the Assemblies for these purposes,” he added.

He also advocated for the nine MDAs in the Region to plan their capitals on what he described as future mini cities, to help boost the local economy and generate jobs for the youth.

The GIA President called on the public to always seek the services of Architects to guide them to properly plan their building projects to ensure safe and sustainable built environment.

Mr Ebenezer Amoah, the Western North Regional Coordinating Director, said he had taken notes of the issues raised by the GIA, and that, steps would be taken to ensure the inclusion of professional Architects in the planning and execution of infrastructural projects in various the MDAs in the Region.

Nana Ackah Mensah, the Abakomahene (Sub chief) of the Bekwai Traditional Area, lauded the organisers of the meeting, saying adequate measures must be put in place to ensure effective collaboration between major stakeholders for effective planning.

Some of the participants also suggested that the various MDAs embark on educational campaigns to sensitise residents on the need for them to consult architects for their building projects to help ensure effective planning.

