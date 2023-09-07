Ghana’s Boxing Team departs for qualifiers in Senegal  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.7, GNA – The National Boxing team have left the shores of Ghana to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

The team, made up of the Black Bombers and the Black Hitters were led by Coach Ofori Asare and his Assistants.

Ghana would hope to once again come out with flying colours to book a ticket to the event with some experienced boxers hoping to cause a stir in the competition.

The Black Bombers team were made up of Theophilus Allotey, Abdul Wahib Omar, Joseph Commey, Alfred Kotey, Seth Gyimah, Jonathan Tetteh, and David Bawah Akankolin.

Janet Acquah,Ramatu Quay, Anatu Mohammed, Sarah Apew, and Ornella Sathoud would also represent Ghana’s Black Hitters.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers is scheduled for September 9 to 15, 2023.

