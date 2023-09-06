Ghana ready to host World Armwrestling Championship next year – GAF President

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.06, GNA – Mr. Charles Osei Asibey – President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), has reiterated Ghana’s readiness to host the 2024 edition of the World Armwrestling Championship in Accra.

He said Ghana has made lots of strides in the sport and has organizational capabilities to stage a world class event therefore the team from GAF were ready and willing to put up an excellent show for the world come next year.

The president made these comments at the press briefing to officially inform Ghanaians about Ghana’s hosting of the 45th edition of the World Armwrestling Championship in Accra next year.

He noted that the federation was poised to host a memorable championship, referring to the just-ended 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship which made headlines.

He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Investment Promotion Council, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and other entities for believing in the vision of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation.

The GAF head who also doubles as the President for the Armwrestling Federation of Africa, added that “all other businesses that needs platforms to push their products, the world championship on TV would be watched globally by over 10 million people, so come on board and partner with GAF to make this dream possible”.

He said the World Championship would bring enormous benefits to the country in all aspects of its sectors, hence boosting its hospitality and tourism industries.

Mr. Asibey said GAF had begun engagements with some entities who have pledged to support the World Armwrestling Championship next year.

“Ghana is expected to welcome about 2,000 athletes and officials and mentioned that “this is a significant milestone for Ghana Armwrestling, especially as a relatively young Federation.

“We will be the first sporting discipline to host a World Championship in Ghana. I am delighted with the progress of the sport, and I anticipate a successful event next year,” he said.

