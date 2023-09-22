GES cautions SHS heads against collection of clearance fees

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned Senior High Schools and Senior High Technical Schools (SHS/SHTS) against taking unauthorised monies from final year students for clearance.

The GES stated that such acts were illegal and that heads of SHS/SHTS must refund such unathourised money collected from the students.

This was contained in a press release from the GES, signed by Prince Agyemang-Duah, Director of Schools Inspection and Instructions Division, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, any head found to have collected unauthorised monies from final year students before signing their clearance forms, would be sanctioned.

The statement, however, noted that the heads should use the lay down procedures to surcharge students who had destroyed, lost or stolen school properties before clearing them.

“By this letter, Regional Directors of Education are kindly requested to

communicate this directive to all Heads of SHS/SHTS for strict compliance to ensure smooth administration of schools,” the statement added.

GNA

