‘Galamsey’ Prevention: Dormaahene summons sub-chiefs to sign undertaking

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Sept. 28, GNA – Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene, has summoned chiefs under his paramountcy to sign an undertaking for destoolment should they be found promoting illegal mining activities, otherwise known and galamsey, in their respective communities.

The signing ceremony will take place at 1300 hours Friday, September 29, at the ‘Abanpredease’ Palace, Dormaa-Ahenkro, in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

If any chief allowed illegal mining activities in his community, outright destoolment would be the consequence, he said.

The move follows the arrest of eight persons found engaging in ‘galamsey’ at different areas in the Dormaa enclave by the ‘Osagyefo Anti-Galamsey Taskforce’ on their routine checks.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, gave the directive during the swearing-in of three new sub-chiefs.

They swore the oath of allegiance to seal their enstoolment at a ceremony at the Abanpredease Palace on Tuesday.

They are Baffour Dei Kusi Agyei, Dormaa ‘Nsuasehene’, Baffour Amo Adinkra Kosopre, Dormaa ‘Akwansrahene’, and Nana Oppong Yeboah, Dormaa ‘Gyasoahene’.

Commenting on recent happenings on the political front, particularly the protest march by the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu urged the police to be circumspect in dealing with protestors.

He, however, advised demonstrators to adhere to directives by the police for peaceful co-existence and social cohesion.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

