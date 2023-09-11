Former assembly member supports Atidzive MA Basic School

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Atidzive (VR), Sept. 11, GNA – Mr Edem Nasser, the former Assembly member for Atidzive Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has donated some educational and sports materials to Atidzive M/A basic school.

The items included terminal report cards to over 350 pupils, and footballs, volleyballs, a sound system and water for the annual sports fiesta of the school.

Mr Nasser, who is also a former Constituency Deputy Organiser of the NDC in Akatsi South, told the Ghana News Agency, that his intervention was critical since some parents could not afford the educational needs of their wards.

“I was informed that parents must pay for their wards’ report cards at a cost, and this may deprive some of them of the opportunity of getting their Terminal Report card, so I had to intervene.”

Mr Nasser further pledged to sustain the gesture on a terminal basis to complement the efforts of all stakeholders in the educational sector for quality education in the area.

He also charged parents and teachers at the school to put in their maximum effort to ensure the pupils became successful in their academic performances.

Mr Nasser’s gesture followed a stakeholder meeting for parents, teachers, and the management of the school, which was aimed at promoting a quality and effective educational system in the community.

Mr George Ahiaku, the School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman and Mr Jacob Lekpor, the Headmaster, had since called for support from other individuals and groups to put the school in a better academic position.

Some parents and teachers during the presentation expressed gratitude to Mr Nasser for his positive contribution towards the development of the community, the school, and the Electoral Area at large.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

