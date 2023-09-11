Four Students of Unique Child Academy top 2022 BECE

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – Four Students of the Unique Child Academy have topped the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Four outstanding students obtained high scores in the BECE Examination.

The Board of Directors of the Academy commended the Management, teaching and non-teaching staff and the 2022 BECE Candidates for their stellar performance.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Philip Boateng Mensah, Board Chairman said the Municipal Education Directorate announced and congratulated the four candidates and their respective Schools for obtaining High scores in the BECE Examination.

The Municipal Directorate of Education in the Ga East Municipal Assembly announced this at their meeting held at Abokobi with Junior High School Heads.

It said according to the Municipal Education Directorate, all the four (4) outstanding Students in the Municipality in 2022 emerged from Unique Child Academy.

“The practice has been that, normally, the best students will emerge from different schools. To have one school sweeping all four best students rarely happens,” it said.

The Board of Directors, therefore commended the immediate past students at the school and the entire staff for creating a learning environment that was conducive for character transformation, teaching and learning.

“We know that if the number had been extended, Unique Child Academy would still have made it as an outstanding school as per the results obtained,” the statement added.

Out of the 22 students presented by the Academy for the 2022 BECE, the lowest grade was aggregate 10 and admitted to their respective first-choice schools.

Unique Child Academy, as part of its ideals, motivates children to learn and look forward to achieving great rewards.

It also creates a learning environment where the child is respected, loved, and cared for in a responsible and Godly lifestyle, accountability, respect for human rights, assertiveness skills among others have been integrated into our training.

The Board assured the school Management of its continued support to provide them with all the necessary resources required to improve upon this stellar achievement.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

