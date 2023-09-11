Lawoshime Basic School receives Support from NGO

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Lawoshime (V/R) Sept. 11, GNA – Teachers, management, and pupils of Lawoshime M/A basic school in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, have received some support from Volta My Pride (VMP), a Non-Governmental Agency (NGO).

The move was to improve and promote quality education, especially in the deprived communities in the region.

Mr Joseph Tsidi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Organisation, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency, that the donation was part of moves to help mitigate the challenges of communities and schools.

The items include mathematical sets, school uniforms, pens and pencils, exercise books, and used clothes.

“We have donated a canoe that would convey teachers and pupils to school every day since they cross the river always,” he said.

Mr Tsidi said his outfit, through their members’ contributions, donated 25 bags of cement for the renovation of the junior high school block.

He appealed to the government, philanthropists and individuals to also help other deprived communities and schools with similar challenges to improve education in the country.

Mr Noah Agor, the Headteacher of the school, who received the items on behalf of the management, thanked the donors for the kind gesture.

He pledged that the items would be used properly for its purpose, for the benefit of the staff and the entire student body.

He said the school was facing several challenges, including lack of computers, inadequate teaching and learning materials, as well as insufficient furniture and teachers.

“One main challenge we have now is the lack of a printer for printing examination papers and other documents,” he said.

He also appealed to other NGOs, Philanthropists, individuals and the government to assist in solving the remaining challenges facing the school to achieve quality education in the area.

The colourful ceremony was witnessed by some executives and members of the group, teachers, community elders, and others.

GNA

