Foodstuff Home scales up operations with new Yango fleet

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra Sept. 20, GNA – Foodstuff Home, one of Yango’s partners in Ghana, has added 15 new vehicles to its fleet to scale up business operations.

The move reiterates Yango’s commitment to supporting its partners to grow while impacting the lives of many Ghanaians.

Foodstuff Home, which now has 815 vehicles with Yango, recently handed over the new cars to its drivers, at a short ceremony in Accra.

Mr. Tom Ofonime, General Manager of Yango Ghana, commended Foodstuff Home for their commitment to cooperating with the cab-hailing firm and for consistently investing in the growth of their business.

“We are happy to see our partners scaling up their business and that is why we are here to show our support.

“Foodstuff Home is doing an amazing job, and we will continue to provide the right services and systems that will enable the business to run smoothly,” he indicated.

Mr. Ofonime said Yango would continue to invest heavily in technology to offer various kinds of fleet-driven solutions that would provide a one-stop-shop for its partners to manage their vehicles, drivers, and general business operations.

Foodstuff Home, which started as a grocery delivery company in a garage, has seen significant growth over the past three years as a Yango partner.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Millicent Aba Tetteh, described the partnership with Yango as rewarding and fulfilling.

“It is a partnership that has created numerous job opportunities for our drivers and provided a reliable means of livelihood.

“From a team of two and only two cars, we now have about 15 staff and 800 drivers working with us,” she said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

