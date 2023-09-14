Fact-finding committee on fishermen’s death presents report to MCE

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Sept. 14, GNA – The Five-Member Fact Finding Committee set up by the Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) to investigate circumstances leading to the deaths of two fishermen during the closed season has completed its investigations.

Mr. Ebenezer Cudjoe, the Chairman of the Committee, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema that they have completed their fact-finding and have handed over the report to Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and head of MESEC.

Mr. Cudjoe said his Committee and the MCE were meeting with the stakeholders, after which the report would be made public by the MCE.

Even though MESEC gave the Committee 10 working days to present its report, it took one month after its formation for the MESEC to receive the report.

It could be recalled that MESEC constituted the five-member committee with a mandate to investigate circumstances leading to the deaths of two fishermen who went on a Homowo fishing expedition on July 27, 2023, during the fishing close season period.

The Committee, which was made up of a representative of the Assembly, included the National Intelligence Bureau, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police, and the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

It was mandated to look at the circumstances leading to the deaths, those involved, and any other general security situation at the fishing harbour and make recommendations.

