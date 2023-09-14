EC machines couldn’t function on first day in Lambussie

By Caesar Abagali

Lambussie (UWR), Sept. 14, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) in the Lambussie district of the Upper West Region, could not register people on the first day of the exercise due to malfunctioning of the registration machines.

Mr Maxwell Vanscoffy, the Lambussie District Officer of the Commission, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday that the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits that were brought for the purpose on Tuesday were all faulty.

He said the kits were returned to Wa to be replaced, which compelled them to start the exercise on Wednesday, September 13.

The GNA on a visit to some of the districts in the Upper West Region to monitor the limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission said as at 1400 hours GMT, the EC office in Lambussie had successfully registered 64 people and issued them with ID cards, while many other awaited their turn in a queue.

Mr Vanscoffy said only 34 people were registered on Wednesday when the exercise started and expressed hope that as many as possible would be registered.

As to whether the exercise would be extended an extra one day since they couldn’t start at the stipulated date, Mr Vanscoffy said his superiors had to take that decision.

He said apart from the first day when the exercise couldn’t come on, no problems had been encountered.

Over 50 people were in the queue to register as at the time GNA visited the centre, and some of them expressed disappointment about the EC’s inability to start the exercise on the first day.

