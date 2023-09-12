Dr Lawrence Tetteh to hold non-denominational crusade in Ga State

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – Dr Lawrence Tetteh, President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach (WMO) on Wednesday announced that his outreach will hold a crusade at Jamestown Park known as Mantse Agbonaa from Wednesday, September 13 to Friday, sept 15.

The three-day crusade and Prayer Rally is a non-denominational Prayer Fest aimed at bringing together religious leaders, worshippers, traditional leaders, opinion leaders, politicians, artistes and professionals to pray fervently and address every evil agenda formed against communities and Ghana as a whole.

“The aim of this crusade is to collaborate with all the churches within the Odododiodio area to bring unity, peaceful co-existence and hope to the deprived and less privileged in the community”.

At a Press conference in Accra, on Tuesday, Rev. Tetteh said, there was no gainsaying that communities were mostly deprived in the Ga state.

“I am of the view that most of us that God has blessed in diverse ways and are indigenes of our various communities must endeavor to take up the challenge and the responsibility to support our brothers who are less privileged in education, welfare and development that will help boost our people’s way of life.”

He said the Ga state needed the hand of God like never before to resolve many chieftaincy and traditional matters.

The Renowned Evangelist said Ghana was beset with challenges of every kind and vices seeking to undermine its development and to derail economic progress and “as a man of God I believe that an intense prayer and divine intervention is the way forward. Certainly, CHRIST IS THE ANSWER.

“As religious leaders we have a collective responsibility to change the narrative in our various deprived communities in a massive united front through education, hard work, discipline and divine intervention”.

He said the lack of education in communities had created a vacuum in developmental process and hoped that the gathering would encourage and educate people on Godliness.

“Our families are under threats, our values and ethics as a people are being eroded, our marriages are challenged, our scientists and medics are confounded, our youth are being led astray by alien and foreign infiltration and influences, our professional bodies are not operating at their full capacity and everywhere is full of uncertainty,” he added.

Rev Lawrence Tetteh noted that, in the mist of all these, the religious leadership was not doing enough on the lack of spirituality, and that faith diminished with all kinds of immoral and demonic infiltration by our lack of godliness which was making people to become more materialistic and political instead of being spiritual.

He said: “to arrest this situation, we must rise up and pray and seek the face of God. Our nation will not be saved by politics or economic structures. Only God can save us now.”

“We invite people from all walks of life to join hands with us as we seek the face of God in prayer this 3 days for a divine intervention”.

