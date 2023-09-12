GFA election: Committee turns down George Afriyie’s request of proof of unedited videos during vetting

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.12, GNA – The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has turned down Presidential Aspirant, George Afriyie’s request to have access to unedited videos during the vetting process.

The committee, a week ago, disqualified the aspirant following a breach of conduct which he was mandated to respond within a stipulated period of time.

In response to his request, the Elections Committee said it was working in accordance with the rules and regulations of FIFA, Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and other entities who do not guarantee for such works to be shared with parties or the public.

It said the Committee under the supervision of the world football body is obliged to share only the written decision containing the record proceedings.

“The videos are made available only to the appellate body, when there is any dispute of fact (not dispute of law) and if the appellate body so others”.

