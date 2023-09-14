Early detection of prostate cancer enhances high survival rate  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Sep. 14, GNA – Ms Bridget Letsa, Nurse in-charge, Urology Clinic, Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe, says early detection of prostate cancer plays a critical role in survival rate of the disease.

She said most prostate cancer cases reported at the clinic were at advanced stages and it was quite difficult since there was little to help salvage the situation.

Ms Letsa speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the launch of the 2023 Prostrate Cancer Awareness, themed: “Fighting Prostrate Cancer; Early Detection Plays a Critical Role in Survival Rate”, noted that September has internationally been declared prostate cancer awareness month.

She said aside the creation of awareness on the disease, a lot of people were screened adding that the number one leading cause of cancer deaths for men in Ghana was prostate cancer.

Ms Letsa said a lot of ‘noise’ was not being made on prostate cancer unlike breast and cervical cancers hence the Clinic had decided to be the voice for the men to preach prostate cancer to people and let them know that the cancer was real.

She said the awareness would help people in the communities to get informed on the disease and act fast.

Ms Letsa said prostate cancer was genetic and was important for men who had relatives suffering from it to be screened.

She said there was the need for yearly screening recommended for men above 40 years while healthy lifestyles such as regular exercises, foods, no or reduced smoking, drinking must be encouraged

Ms Letsa noted that aside from the daily free screening and health education at the Clinic throughout September, targeted screening in Hohoe – Adabraka and the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe areas would benefit hundreds of people.

Mr Fritz Newson Dumenu, a beneficiary who got screened at Hohoe told the GNA that he was aware of the disease and had planned to get screened.

He urged men to avail themselves as early as possible to get themselves screened for the disease since prevention was better than cure and early detection could help them receive early treatment.

GNA

