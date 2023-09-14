Do not aid foreigners to register – NCCE urges

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept. 14, GNA – Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education, has appealed to Ghanaians to avoid aiding foreigners to take part in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

He said such an act was unlawful and that it was the duty of every citizen of the country to protect the laws of the land, hence the appeal for all to ensure that the right thing was done.

Mr Kponor who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency emphasized the need for the citizens to be patriotic and loyal to the country.

The Director said a collaborative effort was required to propel the growth of the country’s democratic process, therefore, any action that was inimical to this agenda must be avoided.

He urged all eligible citizens to make themselves available at the various designated centres to have their names registered onto the electoral register.

Mr Kponor said it was a civic responsibility of all qualified citizens to register to vote and be voted for, so they should endeavour to participate in the exercise.

The Electoral Commission on September 12, 2023, started the limited voter registration exercise in its municipal and district offices across the country.

The exercise is aimed at getting all citizens who attained 18 years and above and are of sound mind onto the electoral register as stipulated by the 1992 Constitution.

The 21-day exercise is expected to end on October 2, 2023.

GNA

