Limited registration exercise underway in krachi East

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Sept. 12, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday started the limited registration exercise to provide an opportunity for those who have attained 18- years after the 2020 general election to register and those who have not had their names in the voters register since 2016.

The 21- day exercise, which began on September 12, is expected to end on October 2, 2023.

The exercise is taking place at old district assembly where EC have their office in the Krachi East Municipality.

Mr Kafui Klutse, the Municipal Director of Electoral Commission (EC), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the exercise was opened at 8am and will close at 5pm each day.

During a visit the GNA saw only few people trickling in to register but the party agents said the numbers would increase as the exercise progressed.

Mr Richard Sarfo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) agent, urged the EC to uplift the publicity to enable those who matter in this exercise to come out and register.

Mr Milachi Mensah, agent for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), attributed the slow start as a normal phenomenon.

Mr Emmanuel Adom, an agent for Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG), said the situation was so because many people had gone to the market.

A 18- year old, Mr Fuseini Zubero could not hide his happiness after receiving his voters identity card for the first time.

Madam Twentor Hellen, a 24- year old woman told GNA that, she can now take part in national decisions and many other exercises as a Ghanaian.

About seven persons have registered and issued their voters ID cards as at the time GNA visited the registration centre by 1030 hours.

GNA

