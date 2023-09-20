Domestic Violence Figures Reach Alarming Levels in Bulgaria — Police

Sofia, Sept 20 (BTA/GNA) – Police said Wednesday that domestic violence figures in Bulgaria have reached alarming levels. “Statistics of domestic violence has acquired alarming heights,” Zornitsa Shumanova of the National Police said.

The January – August 2023 period saw domestic violence cases spike to over 500.

The number of victims who obtained protection orders have increased in recent years to 3,654 in 2022 and 2,828 in January – September 2023.

Shumanova participated in a conference on domestic violence organized by the Interior Ministry. “The aim is to bring together all institutions involved in the prevention of domestic violence, and coordinate the efforts on national level, together with the police directors across the country,” she explained. Participating are several ministries and government agencies, as well as over 20 NGOs.

A Domestic Violence unit has been operating with the national police since September 12.

The head of the National Bureau for Legal Assistance, Natalia Ilieva, said that between March 16 and this day the applications for legal assistance have increased manyfold, thanks to a memorandum on cooperation with the Interior Ministry.

Zornitsa Shoumanova said that police has received many complaints of bodily injuries as well as psychological violence.

The high-profile Debora Case, in which a young woman went public with her own case of suffering abuse by her partner, has caused a spike in complaints. “Obviously after that case more people get the courage to seek help from us,” Shoumanova added.

