Disregard calls for demonstration by any individual, groups- Police 

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA— The police have advised the public to disregard calls from individuals or groups inciting them to converge for a demonstration.

The caution follows a court application filed by the Police and served on the organisers of a group calling itself Democracy Hub regarding a planned protest near the Jubilee House from Thursday, September 21 to Saturday, September 23, 2023.

A statement signed by Superintendent of Police Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Region, advised the public to ignore such calls for demonstrations whilst the court determined the matter.

It urged the organisers of the said protest to respect due process in the interest of public order and safety.

GNA

