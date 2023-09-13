Deputy Sports Minister congratulates LOC after African Para Games success

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra Sep.13. GNA – Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, has commended the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the successful organisation of the first-ever African Para Games.

The just-ended African Para Games witnessed athletes from more than 21 countries partake in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, and amputee football.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Accra, Mr. Opoku Bobie was elated about the success of the games and congratulated athletes who picked up medals in their respective disciplines.

“I want to thank the LOC who made this African Para Games possible, the first in Africa and, for that matter, Ghana.

“He noted that the successful organization of the competition had brought lots of opportunities to the country in the various sectors.

He commended Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee, whose efforts was instrumental in bringing the Para Games hosting rights to Ghana.

The Deputy Sports Minister commended all participants for their exceptional achievements and highlighted the significance of their contributions towards promoting inclusivity and equality in sports.

“Throughout the ten-day event, the athletes showcased extraordinary performances in their respective disciplines, captivating spectators with their skill, determination, and passion,” he added.

Mr. Opoku B8obie expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support throughout the competition.

He conveyed sincere condolences to the Moroccans who were recently affected by a devastating earthquake.

“I hope that the resilience and strength of the Moroccan nation will aid in their recovery and rebuilding efforts,” he said.

In other developments, Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, won the first-ever amputee football tournament after beating Morocco in the finals.

GNA

