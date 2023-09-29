Concerned Farmers Association demand deserving compensation from Newmont 

By Dennis Peprah

Terchire (A/R), Sept. 28, GNA – The Concerned Farmers Association, a minority group whose properties have been affected by the operations of the Newmont Ahafo North project, have asked the company to do things right and pay them the compensation they deserve.

The group, made up of 84 members, whose properties are spread within the Mine’s concessional area in the Tano North Municipality, said “the company’s unlawful entry and destruction of our farms and properties is affront,” to the nation’s Minerals and Mining Act.

The Newmont Ahafo North is projecting to mine between 270,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually from a concessional area covering about 10,000 acres of land, which spread across five major communities in the Municipality.

Major construction works at the Mine’s plant site at Afrisipakrom are expected to be completed next year, for the Mine which had a projected lifespan of 13 years, to begin actual operations hopefully in mid-2025.

But the group of farmers and other property owners in the Mine’s five catchment communities made up of Terchire, Adrobaa, Afrisipakrom, Susuanso and Yamfo said the operations of the Mine in the area had further been characterised by alleged human rights violations and abuses.

Addressing a news conference held at Terchire, one of the host mining communities, the aggrieved farmers said they were unhappy “Newmont has failed to conduct land assessment and survey of the members and entered their lands destroying their farms and properties.”

They alleged that “There are incidents where the company’s exploration team inadvertently impacted farms that had not yet been compensated.

“We however want to draw the public’s attention that this wasn’t accidental, as projected by the company, but just an unlawful mode of operation,” Mr John Mensah, the Chairman of the Association stated.

“The company has unlawfully entered the farms and destroyed the properties of about eight of our members without their consent.

He mentioned some of the properties as teak plantation, cocoa farms, palm trees and food crops.

Flanked by other executives of the Association, Mr Mensah said Newmont had admitted to the destruction of the uncompensated lands and properties, it had failed to compensate the affected farmers and landowners.

“Despite the fact that Newmont is aware these farms are the primary source of livelihood and survival of these farmers, it has been callous to the needs and interest of the landowners and farmers and destroyed them.

Mr Mensah stated that “When we tried to exercise our constitutional right to protect our farms from destruction, the company in collaboration with Tano North Municipal Police arrested and detained four of our members.”

“The four persons arrested and detained on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, still did not know the offence or reasons behind their arrest and detention and when they were discharged on Police enquiry bail, one of them had his 16-acre teak plantation which he sought to protect cleared by the company.”

“In fact, is that Newmont has no right to enter into the lands to undertake any of its mining activities as enshrined in Section 13(9) of the Minerals and Mining Act 2006, Act 703.”

The Section 13 (9) states “subject to sections 73 and 74 (Compensation for disturbance of owner’s Surface rights), a mineral right granted by the Minister under this section is sufficient Authority for the holder over the land and entitles the holder to enter the land in respect of which the right is granted,” Mr Mensah stated.

“Members of our Association are responsible and law-abiding people who have made substantial investment on our farms over the years, as such, we will always employ all lawful, and legitimate means to protect our investments from any wanton destruction.

“We will demand respect for our rights under the laws of Ghana notwithstanding the intimidation, harassment, and bullying from Newmont and its agents,” he added.

When contacted, Mr Samuel Osei, the External Relations Manager of Newmont Ahafo North project and Newmont Ahafo South Mine, told the GNA the company would react to the story later.

