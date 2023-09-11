Chief commits to peaceful coexistence, development projects

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – Nii Okropong I, Akan Youth Chief (Mrantehene) of the abola traditional area, has assured community members of peaceful coexistence and ensuring all development projects are implemented for a good standard of living.

He said the knowledge and skills of the youth would be put to better use to generate innovative ideas to create more job opportunities for all.

He made the call at the coronation ceremony of chiefs on Friday, September 8, 2023, in Accra.

He called on all to support his developmental agenda in business development, education, and youth empowerment.

“I assure you my continuous commitment of bringing more developmental projects to help improve the cordial relationship between the akan Community and the Ga’s especially within the abola traditional area”, he added.

Nii Okropong I expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Abola for the confidence and honour reposed in me.

The ceremony was supervised by Nii Kofi Tuadan (III), The Paramount Chief of Abola and the Head of the Akwakye clan (Akwakye we) of the Ga state.

Nii Kofi Tuadan (III) congratulated the newly coronated chiefs and urged them to remain focused in the discharge of their duties.

He advised them to ensure that their operations reflect the desires of the people and consult the appropriate quarters for counsel on decisions that involved the people the rule over.

He tasked them to ensure that their loyalty was always directed to their overlord and the people that they were serving.

The ceremony was attended by chiefs and elders from the Abola Mantse Palace.

GNA

