Takoradi PIWC marks 2023 Children’s Week 

By Seth Danquah

Effia (WR), Sept 11, GNA – The Children’s Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Takoradi, a subsidiary of the Church of Pentecost (COP), has organized a week-long series of events to celebrate this year’s Children’s Week.

The celebration was on the theme: “Building the Foundations of the Local Church for Maximum Impact.”

Some of the activities held included time with the youth, time with the mothers, time with the Evangelism Ministry, and time with the Men’s Ministry.

They crowned the week-long activities with a donation of some assorted items to the Twin City Special School in Sekondi.

Other activities performed to climax the celebration were cadet parade, bible recitals, poetry recitals, singing of action songs, and choreography among others.

Ms Nhyira Kessewaa Anor, a member of the Children’s Ministry, who delivered the sermon on the theme, noted that moral decadence was on the rise in the country, which called for responsible parenting in training children in the fear of God.

According to her, parents should not only send their children to the church but also join them for service and teachings ,while guiding them in the fear of the Lord.

Ms Kessewaa mentioned that teachers had the responsibility of imbibing in children concepts that were needed for societal and national development.

She said Samuel did not succumb to the bad behavior of his friends and people around him, and implored the children to avoid bad companies and live chaste lives.

Ms Anor also advised parents to train their children according to God’s ways and also pay special attention to their development to transform them into great and responsible citizens.

