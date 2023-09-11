Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Calvary Congregation holds Homowo thanksgiving

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – The Calvary Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Haatso, has organised this year’s Homowo Thanksgiving and Traditional Service, in Accra.

Led by the Committee on Ecumenical and Social Relations (ESR), the Service, on the theme: “Christ in you the hope of glory” Ga Homowo Factor, is to enable the church to celebrate the Homowo festival, the Christian way.

It is also to thank God for a new year, promote ecumenism, and social relations, exhibit our traditional culture (food, music, drumming,), and share the word of God with the traditional leader’s and the communities, Local foods and drinks are prepared and served after the service.

Rev. Prof. Philip Tetteh Laryea, Deputy Rector, Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture, said the church, as part of its annual traditional service, introduced the service in 2016 to enable the Church, traditional leaders, government officials, and others to celebrate Homowo the Christian way.

“The service seeks to bring together some cross section of government officials, the media, traditional leaders, and all members of the Presbyterian Church, and other churches to fellowship; celebrate the goodness of God in our traditional institutions, learn about our rich cultural traditions, and unite ourselves for the development of our communities.”

He assured that the PCG’s maintains its theological position on issues of Gospel and Culture engagement, and encouraged traditional leaders to work together with the Church leaders to preserve the Ga language; and get chieftaincy institutions to involve the Church in its affairs, especially in the resolution of disputes within the communities and in the enstoolment of traditional leaders.

Some dignitaries at the service include Mr Mike Nii Nortey Quaye Jnr. Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mrs Elizabeth Kaakie Mann Municipal Chief Executive, Ga East Municipal Assembly, traditional Leader’s, Nii Armah Sogblah IV, Haatso Mantse and Nii Annang Ofori, Papao Mantse.

